1/
Jesse Jay Traver Sr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Jay Traver Sr.

4/25/1960- 7/21/2020

Jesse was born April 25, 1960 son of Herbert Traver and Grace Ives in Endicott, New York. He lost his long and courageous battle to heart and kidney failure on July 21, 2020.

Jesse is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years Constance Lynn Traver, his father Herbert (Sharon) Traver, his mother Grace (Kevin) Ives, two brothers William (Paula) Traver, Herbie (Amber) Traver, and a sister Marie Riefler. Jesse also had 8 children, Jesse Jr (Patricia) Traver, James Mock, Jason Traver, Charles (Heather) Hettinger, Jamie Schurr, Stephen Barrett, Elaine Barrett, and Jessica Traver. Jesse also had several grandchildren that he loved dearly.

Jesse grew up in Friendsville, Pa and lived a fun filled and joyous life. He had many friends and family that loved him and will miss him greatly!

A celebration of Jesse's life will be held at the family residence, at a later date and time, to be decided upon by the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 25, 2020
Jesse was a good friend as well as my brother-in-law. Always smiling and he would literally help anyone if he could. RIP my friend.
Bill ward
Family
July 25, 2020
Not much to be said that's already said. He was a good man to those around him.
Jesse Jay Traver Jr
Son
July 25, 2020
I know you are at peace now.. no more suffering or pain.. It's been a long road for you and God's got a place for you now..Our family friendship goes a long way back a and I speak on my family's behalf and say fly high my friend your memory will be a part of many lives for years to come.. you will truly be missed.. RIP Jess...
Arlene Rafferty Hendrickson and family
Arlene Hendrickson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved