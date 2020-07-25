Jesse Jay Traver Sr.



4/25/1960- 7/21/2020



Jesse was born April 25, 1960 son of Herbert Traver and Grace Ives in Endicott, New York. He lost his long and courageous battle to heart and kidney failure on July 21, 2020.



Jesse is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years Constance Lynn Traver, his father Herbert (Sharon) Traver, his mother Grace (Kevin) Ives, two brothers William (Paula) Traver, Herbie (Amber) Traver, and a sister Marie Riefler. Jesse also had 8 children, Jesse Jr (Patricia) Traver, James Mock, Jason Traver, Charles (Heather) Hettinger, Jamie Schurr, Stephen Barrett, Elaine Barrett, and Jessica Traver. Jesse also had several grandchildren that he loved dearly.



Jesse grew up in Friendsville, Pa and lived a fun filled and joyous life. He had many friends and family that loved him and will miss him greatly!



A celebration of Jesse's life will be held at the family residence, at a later date and time, to be decided upon by the family.









