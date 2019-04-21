|
Jesse M. Stark
Windsor - Jesse Mickel Stark,29 of Windsor passed away unexpectedly Friday April 12th, 2019. He was predeceased by; his best friend, Justin Lee; and cousin, Mickel Stark. He is survived by; his mother, Kelly Stark; father, Brian Fravala; sister, Crystal Cower; brother, Brandyn Fravala; niece, Kierra Cower; nephew, Brandyn Fravala, his fiancé, Vincent Palermo; grandparents Sheila Stark, William and Cheryl Fravala; many aunts and uncles, particularly Kevin Stark and Penny Parks, many cousins, many close friends, second mother Julie Lee, and his beloved dog Franklin.
Jesse had a smile and energy that could light up a room. He had a passion for music, dance, and singing and was always the life of the party. He had a love for the outdoors, beaches, "retail therapy", travel, cooking, and could strike up a conversation will anybody in the room. He had an unforgettable sense of humor, a bubbly personality, and would do anything for anybody that he loved/cared for. Jesse will forever be missed!
The family will announce a celebration of life to take place mid-May via social media. In lieu of flowers, place make donations to a mental health organization/chemical dependency program of your choice. Condolences may be expressed online at SavageFS.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019