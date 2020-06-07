Jesse N. Naylor Sr.
Jesse N. Naylor Sr.

New Milford, PA - Jesse Naylor Sr., 91, from New Milford, PA passed away after a short illness on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Barnes Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna, PA.

He was predeceased by his parents Jesse Naylor & Elsie Woodman; and his beloved wife Irene R. Naylor.

Jesse is survived by his children Richard & Lorie Naylor, Jesse & Kathy Naylor, Marc & Rose Yoskowitz, Arlene Naylor and Payje McGonigle; along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a Dairy Farmer and ran heavy equipment for many years. He lived in New Milford, PA for several years and was a resident at the Skilled Nursing Facility at Barnes Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna, PA.

There will be a Graveside Service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Lakeview Cemetery in Lakeview, PA.

A special Thank You to all that helped; his CNA's, the nurses, Kylie Slocum, Dr. P. Patel and so many more that we owe a Special Thank You to.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
