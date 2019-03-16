|
|
In Loving Memory of
Jessica Ann Cady
7/25/88 - 3/16/16
For our Baby Doll
in Heaven
They say there is
a reason
They say time will heal
Neither time or reason
Will change the way
we feel.
Gone are the days we used to share,
but in our hearts you are always there.
The gates of memories will never close
We miss you more than anyone one knows.
Love and miss you everyday,
Till we meet again.
Love always and forever,
Mom, Dad, the Boys and Cady family
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 16, 2019