7/25/88 - 3/16/16

For our Baby Doll

in Heaven

They say there is

a reason

They say time will heal

Neither time or reason

Will change the way

we feel.

Gone are the days we used to share,

but in our hearts you are always there.

The gates of memories will never close

We miss you more than anyone one knows.

Love and miss you everyday,

Till we meet again.

Love always and forever,

Mom, Dad, the Boys and Cady family
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 16, 2019
