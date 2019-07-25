|
|
In Loving Memory of
Jessica Ann Cady
7/25/88 - 3/16/16
Treasured Memories for a Special Daughter of all the gifts in life. However great or small to have you as my daughter was the greatest gift of all. A silent thought, a secret tear keeps your memory forever near. In my heart your death leaves a heartache no one can feel. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Love and miss you Baby Doll Xoxoxo Mom, Dad, Justin Kristi and Devin also say Happy Birthday!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 25, 2019