Jessie Mae Messina

Jessie Mae Messina Obituary
Jessie Mae Messina

- - On June 2nd, 2019 Jessie Mae Messina, the wife of Anthony Messina Sr, was called home to be with her father and mother; Carl and Julia Harmon. Jessie is survived by the following; her daughter, Debbie Lee Roud, two sons; Anthony Messina Jr., and David Charles Messina Sr. Two brothers; Howard Harman, Jerry Harman, and Sister Julia Anne Whittemore. She will also be missed by her 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She will forever be in our hearts, loved, and never forgotten.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 7, 2019
