Jessie P. Browne
Jessie P. Browne

Binghamton - Jessie P. Browne, 92, died peacefully August 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years Alan Browne in 2005. Jessie is survived by her beloved family, her children; Stephen (Susie) Browne, Philip (Maria) Browne, Lori (Eric) Landon, Dan (Tara) Browne, 8 grandchildren; Alaina (Anil) Dash, Jennifer Browne, Christopher (Sarah) Browne, Ryan (Samantha) Browne, Zachary (Kristi Scales) Landon, Amanda (Joe) Silverio, Bryan (Kristina) Browne and Ian Browne, 4 great-grandchildren; Malcolm, Ricky, Adam and Emmett, her sister Carol Joy Parke, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Factoryville, Pa, Jessie was the daughter of Victor and Helen Parke. Early in her adult life she worked for NY Telephone and after raising her family she sold real estate. In retirement she and Alan moved to Cape Coral, FL. She returned to Binghamton in 2014. Jessie enjoyed gardening and was deeply devoted to her family.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday August 21 at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The family will greet friends from 10-11 am. The burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 11 to Aug. 20, 2020.
