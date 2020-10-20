1/
Jill Reynolds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill Reynolds

Berkeley Springs, WV - Jill Reynolds, 55, of Berkeley Springs, WV, formerly of Endicott, NY passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA. She is survived by the love of her life Robert Buchanan, sons Tyler Parkhurst (Julia Polly) of Syracuse, NY and Travis Parkhurst of Waynesboro, PA, siblings Elsie (Clayton) Lantz, George (Nancy) Warfle, Howard Warfle, and her special cousin and travel partner Linda Shea of Vestal, NY. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements will be made by Grove Funeral Home in Hancock, MD. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local animal shelter.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved