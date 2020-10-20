Jill Reynolds



Berkeley Springs, WV - Jill Reynolds, 55, of Berkeley Springs, WV, formerly of Endicott, NY passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA. She is survived by the love of her life Robert Buchanan, sons Tyler Parkhurst (Julia Polly) of Syracuse, NY and Travis Parkhurst of Waynesboro, PA, siblings Elsie (Clayton) Lantz, George (Nancy) Warfle, Howard Warfle, and her special cousin and travel partner Linda Shea of Vestal, NY. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements will be made by Grove Funeral Home in Hancock, MD. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local animal shelter.









