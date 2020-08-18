Jim McHughEndicott - Jim McHugh, 78, of Endicott, NY, passed away at Mercy House on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Jim is predeceased by his parents, Terrance and Mildred McHugh, his brother John McHugh, and son in law Jim Ritter.Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Ginny McHugh, and their four children; Julie Leong, Ann Ritter, Kelly McHugh and husband Brian Bird, and Terry McHugh and wife Mercy McHugh. Jim and Ginny have six grandchildren; Joseph Leong, Olivia Leong, Molly Ritter, Adam Ritter, Blake Bird, and Collin McHugh. Jim is also survived by his two siblings, Peter McHugh and Mary McSweeney.Jim was born in Green Bay, WI and remained a lifelong Packer fan. He was an active member of the Church of the Holy Family. Jim was a kind and gentle man who was deeply devoted to his wife and family. In retirement, Jim and Ginny loved to travel with their dear friends from Wisconsin.Calling hours will be held at the Church of the Holy Family in Endwell, NY on Friday, August 21 at 10:00 AM, with a mass to follow at 11:00 AM.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mercy House.