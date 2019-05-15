Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Ave
Endicott, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Ave
Endicott, NY
Endicott - Jo-Ann Gay of Endicott, passed away on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 peacefully at home. Born on December 28, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Carmen Warren and Frank Vickers. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald; her 3 sons, Gregory(Trish) Gay, Douglas Ganey, and Bradley(Laurie) Gay; 6 grandchildren, Lauren Gay, Sofia Ganey, Juliet, Emily, Rachel and Ethan Gay; her brother, Gary Vickers; sister-in-law, Nancy Mauerman. Jo-Ann was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful Catholic and member of St. Ambrose Church including Eucharistic Minister, RCIA instructor, Prayer Group Leader, Soup Kitchen volunteer, and many other activities. She was also a loyal member of the Nocturnal Eucharistic Adoration Society as she spent countless hours praying for others. She volunteered at Mom's House for 14 years, earning the Solution of Hope award in 2002. A Funeral Mass for Jo-Ann will be held on Friday at 10 AM at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at Church on Friday from 9 AM until Mass time at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory are encouraged to be made to Mom's House momshouseny.org or the ALS Association ALSA.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 15 to May 16, 2019
