Jo-Lynn M. Scholz
Binghamton - Jo-Lynn M. Scholz, 73, died February 14, 2020 after a long period of declining health. She is survived by her life partner of 33 years and caregiver Nancy Howarth. She was predeceased by her sister Denise Scholz and parents Ollie and Josephine. Born in New Rochelle, NY, Jo-Lynn worked as a nurse in Florida for many years and moved to Binghamton in her retirement. She was very kind and caring, enjoyed reading and deeply loved animals. A special word of thanks to the Lezzo, Patrick and VanKuren families for their love and care, and her friend and caregiver Wendy for her love and concern and all the others who helped in any way during her illness.
Friends may call from 2-4 pm Saturday March 21, 2020 at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the BC Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFuneralhome.com
