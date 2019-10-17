|
Joan A. Orokos
Formerly of Owego, NY - Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God Matt 5:8
Joan A. Orokos, 86, formerly of Owego, NY, left this earthly world on Oct. 16, 2019. Born on May 6, 1933 in Dunmore, PA, Joan was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Polcha) Battista and sister of the late 2nd Lieut. Anthony J. Battista, US Marine Corps, who died while serving in Vietnam. Joan was also predeceased by her devoted husband and best friend of 57 years Edward Orokos on Sept. 25, 2014. She is survived by her loving sons: Edward (Debra) Orokos, Donald Orokos, and Anthony (Brad) Orokos; her 5 cherished grandchildren: Christina (Rob), Geoffrey (Andrea), Nicole (Daniel), Kristen (Hunter), Michael and her 8 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Chelsea and Ryan Lifshey, Colton and Carter Orokos, Andrew, Everett and Maeve Hingley and her sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Battista) Thompson. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Joan was a 1951 graduate of Dunmore, PA High School and Lackawanna Business School. She was a former employee of the Prudential Insurance Co. in Scranton, PA. Following the move to Newark Valley with Ed in 1959, she became a full time homemaker, mother to her boys, caregiver to her mother and a devoted member of St. John the Evangelist Church for 60 years. During those years, Joan was a member of the Rosary Society, taught Religious Education and volunteered extensively with parish dinners and activities. She also helped plan and organize varsity baseball team dinners. Over the years, she so enjoyed traveling to Richmond, Albany, NYC and Sacandaga Lake to visit family and looked forward to annual trips to one of her favorite spots… Ocean City, NJ. Catching up with friends over coffee at her kitchen table or on the phone was another of Joan's favorite past-times. Joan will be greatly missed but memories of her and the kindness she showed to all will remain a constant in the hearts of her family and friends.
The staff at Schuyler Ridge Residential Healthcare and Dr. Oven, Dr. Lewis and Dr. Beach provided very loving care to Joan as her health declined. Her family extends a very heartfelt 'Thank You' to all.
Her Family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley on Sunday from 5-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday at St. John the Evangelist Church, Newark Valley. Joan will be laid to rest in the family plot at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, PA on Tuesday at 1 pm. If desired kindly direct donations to the National or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 in loving memory of Joan A. Orokos. Memories and condolences may also be written in Joan's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019