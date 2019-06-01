|
|
Joan A. Reno
Binghamton - Joan A. Reno, age 83 of Binghamton, NY, formerly of Greene, NY, passed away on November 10, 2018. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Kathryn Shoemaker and by her husbands, Churchill Proper, Giancarlo Acquarelli and Gordon Reno. She is survived by her children; Cynthia B. Eddy, Kathryn (Verne) Benson, Mark (Pam) Proper, and Peter Desmond, grandchildren; Marc (April) and Nicholas (Jennifer) Eddy, Brian (Rachel) and Steven (Ashley) Benson, Kia and Shyla Proper, Peter Jr.(Jessica) and Branden Desmond, eleven great grandchildren, a sister Carol (Bud) Ward, and several cousins. A Memorial Service will be held on June 1, 2019 at the Berean Bible Church, 109 County Rd 2, Greene, NY, with calling hours at 10 am and service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Triangle Quilt Guild, c/o Cheryl Driscall, 113 N.Canal St. Greene, NY 13778. A private family burial will take place at the Port Crane Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 1, 2019