Joan B. Axtell
South New Berlin - God called his servant, Joan Blood Axtell, on March 25, 2020.
She was born in Norwich, New York on February 16, 1940, daughter of Robert L. Blood and Hazel S. Blood. She graduated from Norwich High School and attended Broome Community College. She was an employee of the National Bank and Trust Company of Norwich for many years, holding a variety of positions during her service there, retiring in 2001.
Over the years, Joan served on several boards, including: Chenango Co. Council of the Arts, Riverside Cemetery Association, New Berlin Art Forum, South New Berlin Library, Deposit Historical Society, and in several positions with GFWC-NYSFWC. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church serving on Vestry, Church Clerk and Choir.
She was predeceased by the love of her life and best friend, Kenneth M. Axtell, Jr.
Joan is survived by her sisters, Susan (Paul) Zagami and Helen (Michael) Murray, and several nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her God-Family: James, Kimberly, Daniel, James and Dylan Harrington.
Joan was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and George.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Andrew's Church, PO Box 370 New Berlin, NY 13411, or St. Margaret's Convent, PO Box C, Duxbury, MA 02331.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020