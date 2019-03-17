|
Joan Boyce Stracuzzi
Binghamton - Joan Boyce Stracuzzi, lover of the written word, cold beer and long drives, left us for a new adventure on Saturday, March 9th, 2019. Born June 5, 1930, Joan decided that as much as she loved celebrating she wasn't waiting around to blow out candles again this year. And who could blame her? The last months of her life included too much time in a wheelchair and very little independence. So, she checked herself out to meet-up with the family and friends that preceded her including her husband, Joseph L. Stracuzzi, her parents, Frank and Francis Boyce, her sister Marion Jannicelli, and grandchildren Jack Nickerson and Joseph Nickerson.
Originally from Susquehanna, PA, Joan moved to the "big city" (Binghamton, NY) in 1949. There she met Joe Stracuzzi, who would go on to be her husband of 54 years. She is survived by their seven children: Vincent Stracuzzi, Binghamton, NY; John Stracuzzi and wife Teresa, Rochester, NY; Gina Stracuzzi and husband Alan Hendricks, Vienna, VA; Francine Warren and husband Michael, Canastota, NY; Mark Stracuzzi, Grand Rapids, MI; Michael Stracuzzi and wife Patricia, Chesterfield, MO; and Paul Stracuzzi Binghamton, NY.
Joan is also survived by six grandchildren, John Mohilia, Ann Marie Stracuzzi, Kate McKay, Brandon Stracuzzi, Rachel Kurtz, Katherine Bromley, and Talia Hendricks Stracuzzi, 18 step-grandchildren, 20+ great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Joan had an unassuming intellect and a dry wit that was often accompanied by a mischievous smile and twinkle in her kind eyes. Anyone who knew Joan knew that she never met a stranger, saw the good in pretty much everyone, asked for little, was amazing at forgiving and forgetting, and that going out to eat was her "favorite sport."
An undiscovered writer, Joan started penning pieces for the The Laurette at Laurel Hill Academy in Susquehanna, which she attended from 1st-12th grades. As an adult she was part of the Roberson Writing Group in Binghamton and continued to write short stories, personal essays and the most amazing letters in which she turned news of everyday life into creative page-turning tales that always brought a smile to your face.
Joan had few regrets. She thought regrets were a waste of time. So even though her career didn't include professional writing, she loved her work and great colleagues at Security Mutual, a job she started before getting married and ended up retiring from, broken-up by a 17-year maternity leave (seven kids will do that!).
The world is a lonelier place already without this kind, loving, creative, imperfect woman, wife and mother, but we're pretty sure she is having a great time catching-up with old friends and making many new ones and will be celebrating St. Paddy's Day in style!
Please join us in celebrating her well-lived life at a memorial service, Saturday, March 23rd at 1pm., at St. John's Church, 1263 Vestal Ave, Binghamton, NY. Visitation hours will be held at the church immediately prior to the service beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fishes and Loaves
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2019