Joan C. Hartz Raymond
Joan C. Hartz Raymond

Deposit, NY - On Thursday, September 17, 2020 Joan was reunited with her beloved son Jim; at her home with her family by her side.

Joan had 4 beautiful Children: Jim (Deb) Hartz, Randy (Donna) Hartz, Julie (Fred) Wist, and Angie (Eric) Smith. She was the best gram to13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was honored to be the aunt of Jayare, Jody, and Troy and their families. She also leaves behind her best companion, her dog, Holly.

Joan was the loving and devoted wife of Hank Raymond. They shared many great years together.

She was predeceased by her son Jim, husband Hank, her Parents, 2 sisters, and great grandson.

There will be a graveside service open to any who wish to pay their respects at Riverview Cemetery In Hancock NY, Saturday September 26 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to Lourdes Hospice in her memory.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
