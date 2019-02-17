|
Joan C. Jones
Conklin - Joan C. Jones, 79, of Conklin, passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her brother, Stanley Vivirski. She is survived by her spouse of 62 years, James; four daughters, Vicki (David) Gracin, Valerie Christiansen, Robin (Dayle) Myers and Rhonda (Frank) Fortunato; several grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews; two sisters, Suzanne Sunderlin and Jean Chalker; and friend and neighbor JoAnne Prokop. Joan graduated from Johnson City High School. She was a devoted member of Conklin Ave. 1st Baptist Church for over 50 years and was past president of the Twins Mother's Club. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10am at J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main St., Johnson City with Rev. Chastain officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm. Burial will be in Conklin Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Conklin Ave. 1st Baptist Church, 91 Baldwin St, Binghamton, NY 13903 or to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019