Joan C. Treubig
Binghamton - Joan C. Treubig entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior, June 17, 2020. She is survived by her beloved children; William (Wendy) Treubig, Barbara (Scott) Van Deventer, Jeffery (Lynn) Treubig and Michael (Allison) Treubig, 8 precious grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joan was a woman of deep Christian faith, a true prayer warrior, who loved to study and teach the Bible. She was devoted to her family and touched many lives with her warm, gentle kindness, and generous supply of chocolates. Born in Glendale, NY she spent her final years in Cobleskill, NY and Binghamton, NY, where she was a member of City Church.

Funeral services will be 3:30 pm Monday at City Church, 255 Washington St. Binghamton. The family will greet friends from 2:30-3:30 pm at the church. Entombment will be in Pinelawn Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
