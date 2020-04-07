Resources
Joan E. Stejskal

Newark Valley - Joan E. Stejskal, 83, of Newark Valley, New York passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Sayre, PA to the late Jack and Beatrice Daddona. Joan was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Sharon Sherwood; daughter-in-law, Marsha Sherwood; brother, Jack Daddona; sister, Nancy Bush. She is survived her husband of 48 years, Terrence "Terry" Stejskal; two sons, Michael Sherwood, Keith Sherwood; three grandchildren and their spouses, Michael and Amanda Sherwood, Justin and Danielle Esquivel, Matthew and Krisha Sherwood; two great-grandchildren, Treyton and Evan; sister-in-law, Shirley Daddona; several nieces and nephews and cousins. Joan worked as an Analyst for IBM for many years. Private services will be held. Condolences may be made to Joan's family at the emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
