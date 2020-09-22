Joan Ella WheelerJohnson City - Joan Ella Wheeler, 86, of Johnson City, died Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Gardner and Jeanette Stark, her sister Marlene and her daughter-in-law, Sharon. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary C. Wheeler, with very few days spent apart from each other; her children, Kim Keck (George), Lynette Owen (Don, Jr.), Jeffery Swingle, Holly Wheeler (fiancé' Dan Verdon) ; also several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Johnson City High School and a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, Johnson City. She was fiercely devoted to her loving husband and to her children's well-being. She savored her time with Gary and found enjoyment in the even-paced life bestowed on retirees. A quote from her youngest daughter, Holly that embodied Joan's spirit: "Do a good deed for someone who may not receive much encouragement…pay it forward." Funeral Services for Joan will be private and at the convenience of the family.