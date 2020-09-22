1/1
Joan Ella Wheeler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Ella Wheeler

Johnson City - Joan Ella Wheeler, 86, of Johnson City, died Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Gardner and Jeanette Stark, her sister Marlene and her daughter-in-law, Sharon. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary C. Wheeler, with very few days spent apart from each other; her children, Kim Keck (George), Lynette Owen (Don, Jr.), Jeffery Swingle, Holly Wheeler (fiancé' Dan Verdon) ; also several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Johnson City High School and a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, Johnson City. She was fiercely devoted to her loving husband and to her children's well-being. She savored her time with Gary and found enjoyment in the even-paced life bestowed on retirees. A quote from her youngest daughter, Holly that embodied Joan's spirit: "Do a good deed for someone who may not receive much encouragement…pay it forward." Funeral Services for Joan will be private and at the convenience of the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved