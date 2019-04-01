|
|
Joan Hickey
Binghamton - Joan Hickey, 88, of Binghamton, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Walter Hickey, and her son, Michael Hickey; her sisters, Mary (George) Korenka; Ann Walker, and Kay Perkins. She is survived by her children: Rita and Gerald Ludwig; James Hickey and Albertina Porcari; Ellen and Robert Cohen; David and Tamie Hickey; Linda and Joseph Kotasek; 14 grandchildren: Kristen, DJ and Katie Molyneaux, Kelly and Matthew Vavalle, and Michael Cohen; Megan Ludwig and Lawrence Frazier, Joseph Ludwig, Emily and Orlys Oquendo; Brandon and Janice Hickey; Melina and Connor Hickey; Dan and Julie Kotasek; 6 great grandchildren, Aaliyah Frazier, Cecilia, Jude, and Caroline Vavalle, Audriana and Camila Oquendo; her brother and sister-in-law Tom and Cindy Buckley; brother-in-law Jerome Walker; sister-in-law Louise Darrow, many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special niece Teresa Spafard who paid special attention to Joan's needs these past few years. Joan was a devoted, long-time member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, guiding her 6 children in the church's faith, morals, and values. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Susquehanna Nursing Home and for St. Thomas Aquinas shut-ins where she formed life-long friendships. For many years Joan gathered with the Fatima women's group to pray the rosary, share their faith, and talk about the many, many children they all had among them. After retiring from First City National Bank she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Lourdes gift shop, and Perpetual Adoration at St. Patrick's and St. Augustine's. Joan never passed up an opportunity to play a game of cards with her friends, children, grandchildren or the many seniors at St. John Vianney. The doors of the Hickey household were always open as a gathering place for the many friends who touched our lives. Of all the wonderful things that Mom brought to this world, her legacy of true kindness and respect of others is something that will carry on for generations. A special thanks to UHS Hospital - NW3 and TCU and Memorial 3 - and Mercy House for their excellent, professional and loving care provided to mom.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, on Thursday, April 4, at 10am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral home, 141 Main Street Binghamton, Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Joan may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Ave. Endicott NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019