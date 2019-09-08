|
Joan I. Hawaka Smith
Muncy, PA - Joan I. Hawaka Smith, 78, of Muncy, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Muncy Valley Skilled Nursing Unit.
Born on Easter day, April 13, 1941 in South Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Hilda (Yonkin) Martin. On November 21, 2013 she married Allen L. Smith, who survives, and together they celebrated 5 years of marriage.
Joan was a proud 1959 graduate of Muncy High School. She worked for many years as an X-ray Technician at Ideal Hospital, Physician Services and the Office of Orest Wasyliw, all in the Binghamton, NY area.
Joan was a member of Clarkstown United Methodist Church.
She was also a member of the Odd Fellows Brady Lodge #116, Muncy, Hughesville Garden Club, and the Hiawatha Purchase Committee, Owego, NY. She was fond of animals and cared deeply about the environment. Joan volunteered many hours at the Ross Park Zoo, Binghamton, NY. She was also passionate about travelling, visiting many locations, including: Scotland, Ireland and Hawaii.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are two sons, Joseph Martin (Elaine) Hawaka, of Mesa, AZ, and Michael Arthur Hawaka, of Ventura, CA; one brother, Donald L. Martin, of Farmville, VA; one sister, Maxine (Dan) Cianfoni, of Manchester, NY; two nephews, Jeff (Sandy) Martin, of Muncy, and Eric (Sharon) Martin, of Glen Allen, VA; three nieces, Crystal (Johny) Whitaker, of Muncy, Sarah (John) Pipak, of Pittsburgh, and Molly Egan (Matthew Quackenbush), of Philadelphia; two sisters-in-law, Florence Chmiel, of Peckville, and Barbara (Brian) Egan, of Clarks Summit; and her beloved cat, Johna.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Hawaka; a sister-in-law, Janice Martin; and a brother-in-law, Rudy Chmiel.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Clarkstown United Methodist Church, 3117 Clarkstown Road, Muncy, where a Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial contributions in Joan's memory be made to Clarkstown United Methodist Church, 3117 Clarkstown Road, Muncy, PA 17756.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble's, 121 S. Main Street, Muncy.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 8, 2019