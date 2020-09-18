Joan J. Farrell
Port Orange, FL - Joan J. Farrell of Port Orange, Florida, died on September 16, 2020, at the age of 89 after a long illness. She is survived by her two daughters, Maureen Farrell-Morgan and Diane Farrell, her son-in-law, James Morgan, and 4 granddaughters and their husbands: Jessica Morgan/Jordan Miller, Hannah Morgan, Maia Morgan/Maxwell Brown, and Caylee Morgan. She was predeceased by her husband, William P. Farrell, and her two sons, John and Stephen Farrell, as well as her brother, Vincent Jankiewicz and sister, Clementine Militich. Joan also leaves behind a devoted, loving circle of dear cousins, nieces and nephews, and incredibly cherished friends. Joan was of Polish descent, and was forever in wonder at the strength of her grandparents' courage to emigrate to the United States. Her values reflected those of her generation, who were born in and grew up during the Great Depression and World War II-hard work, sacrifice, and loyalty. Her work life reflected her love of numbers. She was a retired bookkeeper with the Binghamton City School District and WBNG-TV. Her life was rich with her many loyal friendships. Despite the many devastating personal tragedies in her life, she continued to find ways to carry on, forging new relationships as well as nurturing old ones. She dearly loved to laugh and would talk to anyone-nobody was a stranger for long to her! Joan traveled extensively around the world with Bill, her "Cupcake", and later with her dear "Spice Girls". Shortly before her death, she said that she still loved life and was hoping for more of it. Her rich legacy of love, caring and support for others will be missed by everyone who knew her and we will always carry her in our hearts.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Monday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at St. Patrick's Church, Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joan's name to further advance the research needed for understanding this disease to: Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 204 Norwood, New Jersey 07648 tnbcfoundation.org