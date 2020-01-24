Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan K. Strong

Joan K. Strong Obituary
Joan K. Strong

Binghamton - Joan K. Strong, 85, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Millard and Lulu Kibbler and her brother Bruce Kibbler.

She is survived by her loving husband George Strong; son Brian Riach; daughter and son-in-law Michele & Sean Cappellett; grandson Harrison Cappellett; sisters Loretta Peterman and Sandy Kibbler; stepchildren Suzanne Crosier, Jo Strong, Peter Strong and George Strong and her best friend and sorority sister Judy Kolb.

She retired from New York Telephone after 36 years of service. George introduced her to traveling when they drove a converted van across country to Alaska, they then upgraded to a motor home. Through the years she enjoyed traveling to many truck shows and exploring new locations for flea markets where she looked for carnival glass. Most of all Joan loved spending time with her family especially her grandson Harrison.

A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
