Services
St Margaret Mary's Church
1110 Pennsylvania Ave
Apalachin, NY 13732
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ortu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. Ortu


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan L. Ortu Obituary
Joan L. Ortu

Apalachin, NY - Joan L. Ortu, 87, of Apalachin, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 1,2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor, Binghamton, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Peter A. Ortu; her parents, Michael and Stephanie Lysak; brother, Theoeore Lysak; son-in-law, Walter Bostwick. She is survived by her children, Joseph (Dorothy) Ortu, Anna Bostwick, Peter (Julie) Ortu, Michele (Daniel) Frauenhofer, John Ortu, Stacey (Michael) Wu; 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Shirley Lysak; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was a retired employee of United Health Services.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Elizabeth Church Manor for their loving care.

Per Joan's wishes there will be no viewing hours. A private funeral service for family will be held at Blessed Trinity at St. Margaret Mary's Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin, where a Funeral Mass will be offered. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in Joan's memory may be made to the , 2 Clinton Square, Suite 305, Syracuse, NY 13202.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -