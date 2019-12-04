|
|
Joan L. Ortu
Apalachin, NY - Joan L. Ortu, 87, of Apalachin, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 1,2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor, Binghamton, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Peter A. Ortu; her parents, Michael and Stephanie Lysak; brother, Theoeore Lysak; son-in-law, Walter Bostwick. She is survived by her children, Joseph (Dorothy) Ortu, Anna Bostwick, Peter (Julie) Ortu, Michele (Daniel) Frauenhofer, John Ortu, Stacey (Michael) Wu; 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Shirley Lysak; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was a retired employee of United Health Services.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Elizabeth Church Manor for their loving care.
Per Joan's wishes there will be no viewing hours. A private funeral service for family will be held at Blessed Trinity at St. Margaret Mary's Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin, where a Funeral Mass will be offered. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in Joan's memory may be made to the , 2 Clinton Square, Suite 305, Syracuse, NY 13202.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019