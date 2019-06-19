|
|
Joan L. Preisendanz
Binghamton - Joan L. Preisendanz, 88, formerly of Vestal, went home to be with the Lord on June 13 at Willow Point Nursing Home, Vestal, NY. She was born Jan. 20, 1931 in Union City, NJ. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Hasso, in 2001 and son, Bill, in 2014. She is survived by two sons and two daughters and their spouses, Tedd and Kate Preisendanz, Scottsdale, AZ; Peter and Carolyn Preisendanz, Vestal, NY; Amy and Gary Morenus, Horseheads, NY; Wendy and Rich Buffington, Endwell, NY; and daughter-in-law Angie Preisendanz, Grayson, GA. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Kyle, Kara, and Kristen (Joe); Andrew (Sara), Eric (Brandy) and Emily (Matt); Derek and Bryan; four great grandchildren and the anticipated arrival of another in September along with a niece, a nephew, and cousins. She graduated from St. Luke's Hospital in NYC and worked as a registered nurse in Manhattan, NY. She was a faithful member of City Church First Assembly of God Binghamton.
Joan lived her life walking closely with the Lord Jesus, whom she loved with all her heart. She was a cherished and devoted friend to many and will forever be remembered as our most endearing and faithful mother. She was an avid NY Yankees fan, enjoyed knitting, reading and wintering in Fort Myers, FL. She loved being with family at Eagle Bay in the Adirondacks and was never without her favorite cup of hot tea.
Family will be receiving friends and family, Friday, June 21 at City Church, 255 Washington St., Binghamton, N.Y. from 3:30 - 5:00 pm, immediately followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to City Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 19 to June 21, 2019