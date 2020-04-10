|
|
Joan Lorraine Stefureac
Joan Lorraine Stefureac of Raleigh, NC passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Joan Stefureac, daughter of Rexford Hanns and Helen Hanns was one of three children, born in Endicott, NY.
She is survived by her two children; Rebecca Lynn Doughton and Allan Philp Short. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Michael David Doughton, Jennifer Rebecca Doughton Cannon, John Reid Doughton, and Garrett Christopher Doughton, Matthew Philip Short and Caroline Paige Short.
Joan will be remembered for her love for the Lord, children and grandchildren. Joan passed down her love of service through baking for her children and grandchildren and inspired this tradition in them.
Our Mother will be buried next to her Mother, Father and family in Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, NY.
A memorial service will be held at an unknown future date due to current travel restrictions. We will miss you Mom! Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16.
Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020