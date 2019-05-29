|
Joan M. Koralewicz
Binghamton - Joan M. Koralewicz, 82, of Binghamton, NY passed away on May 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Ilona Kralovic; husband, George Koralewicz and brother, Donald Kralovic. She is survived by her children; Katherine (Terry) Phibbs, John Koralewicz and Andrew (Mary) Koralewicz; grandchildren, Kristen Carle, Matthew Carle, James Keller III and Laura Koralewicz; lifelong best friend, Dolores Duke; brother, Bob (Shirley) Kralovic; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She retired from Sears after 30 years of employment. Joan was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and the Czechoslovak Moravian Club. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City, Wednesday at 1pm. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11am until the time of service. The family wishes to thank the staff at Bridgewater Nursing Home, especially Claudia Brown for their excellent care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory can be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 29, 2019