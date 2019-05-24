|
|
Joan Marie Dickson Hester
Medford, OR - Joan Marie Dickson Hester, 84, passed away on May 22, 2019 at her home in Medford, Oregon.
Joan was predeceased by her husband, Philip R. Hester, her parents Dr. Elton R. and Florence Dickson, her "brother" Tait Robertson and "sister" Johanna Hilgers Dickson. She is survived by her sister, Carol D. Robertson, Binghamton, NY, her brother, The Reverend E. Robert Dickson, Greensboro, NC, and nieces and nephews - Diana, Craig, Sandy, Bobby, Chris, Becky and Lillie. Joan is also survived by many special friends - Jack and Joni, Angus and Jean, Phil and Carolyn, Janet, Thor and Erika, Carol and Emily, Rick, Jim, and Gracie.
Joan was born in Binghamton, New York. She graduated from Vassar College and then received her master's degree from Columbia University in Political Science. She travelled several times to Europe with friends, and also to Hawaii where she met and married Phil and where they would spend the majority of their life together. Joan was active in several volunteer organizations and boards including Junior League, Children's Theater, Girl Scouts, Honolulu Symphony, and the Volunteer Service Bureau. She was also involved with real estate sales for several years. Joan and Phil loved to travel and visited Europe, New Zealand and their relatives and friends on the East and West coasts as often as they could. Especially dear to Joan were trips "home" to visit with family every summer at Quaker Lake.
In 2008 Joan and Phil moved from Hawaii to Medford, Oregon. At their new home at Rogue Valley Manor they made new friends and shared many happy memories. Joan's family would like to thank those friends and the staff at the Rogue Valley Manor Memory Care Center for their loving care these past several months.
At Joan's request, there will be no formal Memorial Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 24, 2019