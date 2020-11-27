Joan Marie Henry



Candor - Joan Marie Henry, age 85, Candor, NY, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Elizabeth (Morrell) Barlow; son, James Henry and grandson, Jarid Henry. She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Henry of 66 years; son, Scott (Dena) Henry; daughter-in-law, Donna (Conrad) Metcalf; grandson, Jesse Henry; granddaughter, Lindsay (Douglas) Finney, Jr.; great-grandson, Jensen Reed Finney; granddaughters Brandy Lambdin, Whitney (Dusty) Stanfield and Jaylyn Henry; sister, Cathy Lee; many nieces and nephews and lifetime special friend, Jean Walters. Joan was a member of the Catatonk Baptist Church and their pianist/organist for over 30 years. She was a branch manager at Visions Federal Credit Union and one of their first original employees. She was a long time member of the Owego Lions Club, the Candor Community Chorus and entertained at the Riverview Manor Nursing Home. She and her husband shared the love of helping others and their community. Joan and Gilbert were neighbors and friends since she was a second grader and he a third grader. She and her husband had a family and enjoyed traveling together. Joan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and a woman of great faith. She will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched. A private family service will be held at the Catatonk Baptist Church with Pastor Vieldhouse on November 28th at 2:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date for the family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Catatonk Baptist Church, 1199 Owego Road, Owego, NY 13827. Arrangements are by Allen-Manzer Funeral Home.









