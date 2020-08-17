Joan Marie Holland
Tioga - Joan M. Holland, 79, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband and veteran, Nelson E. Holland, in 2015. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Lynn Costello (Tim Smith), son, William L. Kimble, Jr., and daughter and son-in-law, Lenlie Marie Quirk (Patrick J.). Joan has five grandchildren, William Michael Kimble, Jullieta Nikita, Aja Aloralyn Quirk, Lauren Ashley Quirk, and Collin Padraig Quirk as well as two great-grandchildren; William Michael Kimble, Jr., and Ivy Leona Bell. She is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl (Thomas) Jablonka. Joan spent much of her life pursuing secretarial and legal work and invested her later years in the encouragement of others in their walk with Christ. Theatrical and humorous, Joan had a warm, empathetic, and cheerful disposition that won her the loyalty of friends and admirers as well as the loving adoration of her children. She will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St. in Endicott on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Nolff officiating, followed by burial at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Nazarene in Owego or the Wounded Warrior Project
.