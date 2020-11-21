1/1
Joan Marie Lawrence
Joan Marie Lawrence

Binghamton - It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. Joan, 82, of Binghamton NY passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and her beloved dogs. Joan was a woman of great faith and an active member of St. James Church. She participated in the Tabernacle Society, Candy Makers Society, Chow Pantry, and the Bereavement Society among many other church activities. Joan worked many years at the Binghamton Psychiatric Center and was a caregiver to the elderly throughout her life. Joan is survived by her daughter Barbara (Jack Hager) and son Steve, her favorite (and only!) grandchildren Paige (Josh Elwood) and Sean, sister in law Kathleen Lane, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joan has joined our Heavenly Father with her parents Catherine Lane, Harry Lane, her late husband Stephen and daughter Teresa along with her siblings. Joan was a one of a kind, quick witted and fun lady who loved her dogs Rocky, Gunner, and Zeke and cherished her family until the very end. A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday November 25 10:30 am from St. James Church, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at church on Wednesday from 9:30 until Mass time at 10:30. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Alzheimer's Association in Joan's memory. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME INC..




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
