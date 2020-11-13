1/1
Joan Rita Campbell
Joan Rita Campbell

Binghamton - Joan Rita Campbell, 87, of Binghamton, New York passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward on May 11, 2013. They were married more than 60 years and enjoyed their life together. She was born in Scranton, PA, daughter of the late Julia and Joseph Duffy, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and attended Broome Community College. She lived for many years with her mother and sister's family in Scranton until she moved to Kattelville in 1967. She worked at George's Lunch of Scranton for 15 years, and Joan was well liked by her customers. She retired as the school lunch manager at the Chenango Forks High School. Joan was proud to have developed the breakfast program at the school. She was also known for her cooking and baking at home and enjoyed trying new recipes. Her family and friends always looked forward to her delicious kolaches during the holiday season.

Joan loved her granddaughter Lindsey Joan Campbell, who was the joy of her life.

Joan spent many years confined to a wheel chair but still managed to stay positive and never complained.

She is survived by her devoted son, Edward Paul and loving daughter-in-law, Cleo and her granddaughter Lindsey, whom she loved and adored. Also surviving are her brothers, Donald Duffy and Robert Duffy both of Scranton and their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Gladys Brocavitch and Shirley Garvey of Scranton. Also surviving by her sisters are several children and grandchildren. Brother in law Joseph Campbell and his wife Ardath of Simpsonville SC. In addition, she is survived by her special nieces, Denise Lynott and husband Francis, and their children and grandchildren. Also Sharon Gattens and husband Thomas and their children and grandchildren. She treated Denise and Sharon as her daughters.

A special thank you to Andy Bakic who was a loving and caring friend to her. Also, thanks to the dedicated staff at All Metro especially Karen Harvey, Doris Thomas, Valerie Mills and Stephanie Harris. Their kindness and companionship helped keep her spirits up and made her final years more enjoyable.

Thanks to the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for your kindness and compassion, especially Dr. DeMaine, Dr. Masson and Dr. Serfilippi.

Due to Covid-19 concerns a private graveside service will be held at Calvery Cemetary at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Joan's life will take place at a future time.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
