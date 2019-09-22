|
Joan Roma
Endicott - Joan B. Roma, 90 of Endicott, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor. She was predeceased by her former husband, Anthony F. Roma; her son, Larry Roma; her daughter, Susie Roma Mosher; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; her brothers, Bob James and Jack (Tootsie) James; her nephew, Joe James. She is survived by four children, Barry (Lori) Roma, Lor (Richard) Roma Nusman, Anita (Karl) Love, Anthony (Kathy) Roma; twelve grandchildren, Heather (Jeremy) Tellex, Felicia (Matt) Herceg, Jeffrey Roma (Alicia), Brian and John Bertoni, Kristi and Ashley Seagrave, Tina and Jamie Love, Leanna (Matt) Fabian, Anthony and Emily Roma; also several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family extends special thanks to the staff of Elizabeth Church Manor for the compassionate care that Joan received. Private funeral services were held and burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
