Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St James Church
131 Main Street
Johnson City, NY
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St James Church
131 Main Street
Johnson City, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rudgick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Rudgick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Rudgick Obituary
Joan Rudgick

Joan Rudgick FL entered the kingdom of God on January 27, 2020.

Born 10/28/1933 Matriarch, grandmother and friend displayed unconditional love to the end.

Kind and caring, thoughtful and sharing, loyal courageous and filled with grace.

Her faithful journey was not a race, at eighty-six years young the celebration in heaven has finally begun.

Predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years John Rudgick and grandson Michael Mead.

Survived by son John Rudgick, PA; daughters Mary Tasker JC; Laura Wiktorek and Duane Wiktorek, FL, and Susan Rudgick, FL; grandchildren Anthony and Justine Rudgick and family, Nichole Goble and family;Samantha Kauchis and family, and Brian Tasker, Steve Wiktorek and family and 15 great grandchildren (+1 in March).

Joan turned her hobby/passion into a business" J&J Tropical Fish" she owned and operated the successful store from 1971-2011 in JC NY.

She enjoyed knitting and crochet, cooking and hosting large family gatherings with friends. Our loss is heaven's gain.

She will be remembered as a pillar of spiritual strength. A memorial Mass will be offered 11;00 AM at St James Church, 131 Main Street, Johnson City, NY. On Friday February 14th. The family will receive friends at the Church on Friday from 10;00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -