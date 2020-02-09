|
|
Joan Rudgick
Joan Rudgick FL entered the kingdom of God on January 27, 2020.
Born 10/28/1933 Matriarch, grandmother and friend displayed unconditional love to the end.
Kind and caring, thoughtful and sharing, loyal courageous and filled with grace.
Her faithful journey was not a race, at eighty-six years young the celebration in heaven has finally begun.
Predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years John Rudgick and grandson Michael Mead.
Survived by son John Rudgick, PA; daughters Mary Tasker JC; Laura Wiktorek and Duane Wiktorek, FL, and Susan Rudgick, FL; grandchildren Anthony and Justine Rudgick and family, Nichole Goble and family;Samantha Kauchis and family, and Brian Tasker, Steve Wiktorek and family and 15 great grandchildren (+1 in March).
Joan turned her hobby/passion into a business" J&J Tropical Fish" she owned and operated the successful store from 1971-2011 in JC NY.
She enjoyed knitting and crochet, cooking and hosting large family gatherings with friends. Our loss is heaven's gain.
She will be remembered as a pillar of spiritual strength. A memorial Mass will be offered 11;00 AM at St James Church, 131 Main Street, Johnson City, NY. On Friday February 14th. The family will receive friends at the Church on Friday from 10;00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020