Joan Shumin
Vestal - Joan A. Shumin, age 74, passed away peacefully, at home, on Monday, April 1st 2019. Joan was born on November 24th 1944, in Schenectady, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Lula Mae (DeLong) Peterson, and Bill's parents John and Helen (Carroll) Shumin; sisters, Barbara (Charles) Harvey and Jean (Roy) Pickett, Brother-in-laws John W. Shumin and Roy Pickett. She is survived by her loving husband William "Bill" Shumin, of 52 years, sons, Scott (Lynn) Shumin, and Kevin (Brenda) Shumin: 6 grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Shumin, Ryan (Nicholette) Dyer, Marissa (Robert) Stevens, Haley Shumin, Brandon Shumin, and Caitlyn Shumin: 5 great-grandchildren, Paige Shumin, Alexander Stevens, Hope Shumin, Emma Stevens, and Isaac Inthavong; Brother-in Law Charles Harvey; nieces and nephews Christopher (Karen) Harvey, Robert (Tanya) Pickett, Pamela (Braden) Shafer and Ron (Liz) Pickett. Joan graduated from Vestal Central High School in 1962, and from Ridley Lowell Business Institute. From there she started work at IBM Endicott in 1964 until her son Scott was born. After her son Kevin started kindergarten, Joan was a teacher's aide at Ross Corners Elementary and then Clayton Ave. Elementary. She then moved on to work for Broome Community College starting out with the PACE program then becoming the Office Manager for the Liberal Arts Department. After BCC, she went to work for Schrader and Schrader Office Supply. When her sons were younger, she was the Secretary for the Vestal Little League Auxiliary. She was also involved with the local Meals on Wheels program delivering meals to those in need.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Allen Memorial Home, 511 E. Main St., Endicott, NY. Burial will follow the services at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY. (http://bchumanesoc.com/)
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019