Joan Taylor Quinney
Bainbridge - Joan Taylor Quinney, formerly Joan Taylor Osborn, age 90, passed away peacefully in Stuart, Florida on October 27, 2019.
Joan was born on October 18, 1929 to the late Margaret Margeurite Roark and George Elmer Taylor in Lakewood, PA.
She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Deposit Central School in Deposit, New York, and worked for many years, primarily as a legal secretary.
Joan married Howard S. Osborn on July 22, 1955. Howard passed away on February 23, 1977. Joan married Donald L. Quinney on September 30, 1980. Donald passed away on June 26, 1999.
She is survived by her son, David Osborn, his wife Lesley, and their children Anne and Scott, and her sisters, Jean Hardwick, Ann Campbell, and Dorothy Leonard.
Joan was also predeceased by her sister Hazel Warner.
A memorial service will be held November 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at C.H Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main Street, Sidney, NY 13838. Fr. Bernard Osei Ampong of Sacred Heart Church will officiate.
Burial will be in East Guilford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation at 1201 Indian Street, Stuart, Florida 34997 or treasurehealth.org/donate.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019