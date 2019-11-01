Services
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
607-563-3545
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Quinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Taylor Quinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Taylor Quinney Obituary
Joan Taylor Quinney

Bainbridge - Joan Taylor Quinney, formerly Joan Taylor Osborn, age 90, passed away peacefully in Stuart, Florida on October 27, 2019.

Joan was born on October 18, 1929 to the late Margaret Margeurite Roark and George Elmer Taylor in Lakewood, PA.

She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Deposit Central School in Deposit, New York, and worked for many years, primarily as a legal secretary.

Joan married Howard S. Osborn on July 22, 1955. Howard passed away on February 23, 1977. Joan married Donald L. Quinney on September 30, 1980. Donald passed away on June 26, 1999.

She is survived by her son, David Osborn, his wife Lesley, and their children Anne and Scott, and her sisters, Jean Hardwick, Ann Campbell, and Dorothy Leonard.

Joan was also predeceased by her sister Hazel Warner.

A memorial service will be held November 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at C.H Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main Street, Sidney, NY 13838. Fr. Bernard Osei Ampong of Sacred Heart Church will officiate.

Burial will be in East Guilford Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation at 1201 Indian Street, Stuart, Florida 34997 or treasurehealth.org/donate.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.landersfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -