Joan W. LeeFriendsville, PA - Joan W. Lee, 87, of Friendsville, PA, died Monday May 18, 2020 at Vestal Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Nora Lee and by her brothers Louis and Matthias Lee. She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Thomas E. and Carole Ann Lee, Edward and Bonnie Lee, David and Susan Lee, Maureen and Bub Osborne, Patricia and Ed Flanary, her dear cousin, Lucy McCarthy, a special friend, Shirley Kelly and several great nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Church, Friendsville, PA and was the Postmaster in Friendsville for 31 years. Due to the current health crisis, private Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, Binghamton. Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Friendsville, PA.