Joann E. Fredenburg
1939 - 2020
Joann E. Fredenburg

Owego - Joann E. Fredenburg, 81, of Owego, NY, passed away suddenly on May 17, 2020 at home. She was born on January 20, 1939 in Bellfonte, PA to the late Ralph and Twila Heinze Gill and attended the Bellfonte Area Schools. She was a loving wife and generous, devoted mother who enjoyed celebrating birthdays and being involved in family picnics. Her grandson Dylan was her pride and joy with whom she spent countless hours. One of the most enjoyable things in Joann's life was her love of flowers and she took pride in the variety of flowers she cared for throughout her garden. She was predeceased by her daughter, Tammy Fredenburg; brothers Leroy, George, Dean and Randle Gill; sisters Helen Fredenburg, Madeline Barner and Pauline Booth. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles Fredenburg Sr.; sons Charles Fredenburg Jr and wife Linda Harowicz; and James Fredenburg and wife Lisa; grandson Dylan Fredenburg and sister Dorothy Bennett. Joann's family would like to thank the Owego Emergency Squad and the NYS Police for their compassion. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Tioga Cemetery, Owego. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 18, 2020
Thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Sorry for your loss.
Greg Nichols
Family
