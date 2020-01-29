|
Joann L. Juser
Windsor, NY - Joann L. Juser, 64, was called home to be with the Lord on January 28, 2020. She is the daughter of the late C. Allan and Patricia Phelps. She was also predeceased by a brother, David Phelps. Joann is survived by her daughters, Amy (Chris Ward) Guerin and Katie (Christopher Hall) Jacobs; step daughter, Alisha Miller; 14 grandchildren; siblings, Carol (Cliff) Smalley, Doug (Bonnie) Phelps, and Jim (Karrie) Phelps; and several nieces and nephews. Prior to her early retirement, Joann was employed with Lourdes Hospital for more than 40 years. She loved life, her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she was always ready to give a helping hand. Her love of life and people was very evident in how she lived her life. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 4-5, prior to the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to the West Windsor Fire Department, 9 Karla Drive, Windsor, NY 13865.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020