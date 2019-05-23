|
|
JoAnne A. Prokop
- - It is with sorrowful hearts the family of JoAnne A. Prokop, 77, announces her passing on May 19th, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Catherine Morabito; sisters Anna Davis, Ellen Grimaldi, and Nancy Wood. She is survived by sister Mary Sinander; three children, Michael Prokop, Suzanne (Tom) Morris, Stephen (Susan) Prokop; three grandchildren, Brittany (Adam) Standard, Mason Prokop, Lauren Prokop, and Great Granddaughter, Ella Standard. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
JoAnne was commonly found working on her flower gardens, berry bushes, and baking goodies for all to enjoy. She had a great sense of humor and unbreakable will rooted with a strong sense of loyalty to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all of those that loved her.
At JoAnne's request, to lessen the stress on her family, she wished that no memorial services be held. The family would like to express deep heartfelt appreciation to all the expressions of sympathy and concern given during this difficult time.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 23, 2019