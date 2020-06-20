Joanne E. GormanFormerly of Binghamton - Joanne Elizabeth Gorman, 88, of Falmouth, Maine, died on February 11, 2020. Joanne was born in Syracuse, N.Y., to Ellen Kinnally Schneid and Walter Felix Schneid. She spent her early years on Tipperary Hill in Syracuse, until the family moved to Baltimore, Maryland. She graduated from Trinity College, Washington, D.C. in 1952, and was married to Walter Thomas Gorman. Married for 56 years until Walt's death, they lived on the west side of Binghamton, N.Y., and raised seven children. Joanne was known for her beauty, her kindness, her avid reading, and her quilts. In 2009, Joanne moved to Falmouth, Maine, where she lived near her eldest daughter, Ellen. She is survived by her seven children: Philip; Ellen (Mark); Elizabeth (Paul); Catherine (Douglas); Thomas (Janet); Joyce (Richard); and David (Karen); twelve grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also survived by her sister-in-law, Eileen Delia Schneid. Joanne was also predeceased by her sister, Joyce M. Davison and her brother, Walter F. Schneid.Joanne continued to create beautiful quilts and needlepoint pillows until the end of her days. A private Funeral Mass will offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.Contributions in Joanne's honor may be made to Trinity University, Washington, D.C.