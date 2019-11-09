|
|
Joanne Flick
Joanne (Kadlecik) Flick, 85, passed away peacefully after health issues on October 31, 2019. Born in Endicott, New York, Joanne graduated from Union-Endicott High School in 1952 and lived in Sherman Oaks, California, Syracuse, New York, Phoenix, Arizona, and Henderson, Nevada. Joanne is survived by her husband of 62 years, three children, four grandchildren, a younger sister, and several nieces and nephews. A family memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019