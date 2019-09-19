|
Joanne Jones
Endwell - Joanne is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dale (Tina), Dave (Cindy), Merwyn (Mary Beth); her grandchildren, Derek, Cassandra, Kristopher, Davey, Stephen (Allie), and Nathaniel; also her sisters Barbara (William) Stine and Bonnie (Robert) Jenkins.
She was predeceased by her parents, Anna Ruth (Cobleigh) and Joseph Buckman.
Joanne was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. October 4, 1934; graduated from E.L. Meyers High School in Wilkes-Barre in 1952. She was married to Merwyn Jones, Sr. in 1954 and they moved to the Southern Tier in 1966. Joanne enjoyed working as a library aide in the Vestal Central School District. She also enjoyed playing the piano, bowling with her family, and crocheting.
Joanne's family will hold a private service at a later date. She will be interred at the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township, Pa.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019