Joanne L. Darling
Liverpool - Joanne L. Darling, 74 of Liverpool passed away Mon. morning June 22, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Darling, Liverpool, 2 sons & daughter-in-law, Michael & Libay Darling, Liverpool, Rod Darling, Liverpool, 4 grandchildren, Anthony, Nicole, Kyle & Matthew, sisters & brothers-in-law, Judy & Gary Hurlburt, Harpursville, Christine & Herbert Pleus, Harpursville, Kathryn McMahon, VA, brother, Glenn "Buddy" Biggs, NC and also several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held on Sat. at 11 a.m. in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.