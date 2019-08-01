Services
Joanne M. Koval


1940 - 2019
Joanne M. Koval Obituary
Joanne M. Koval

Spencer - 3/2/1940 - 7/24/2019

MASS at ST. MARGARET MARY Apalachin, NY, AUGUST 2ND 10:30 AM.

Joanne Koval married to John Koval for 57 years. Her parents Salvatore and Pauline Bucca and brother John Bucca precede her. Loved by her sons Charles and David Koval, and her many relatives in FL.

She loved flowers, roses most of all, liked to garden and raise animals. She loved her pets cat and dogs.

In lieu of flowers please send donation to local Hospice or .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 1, 2019
