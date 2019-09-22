Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Joanne M. O'Donnell


1937 - 2019
Joanne M. O'Donnell Obituary
Joanne M. O'Donnell

Johnson City - Joanne O'Donnell, age 82, went to the Lord peacefully on Sept 18, 2019 in the presence of her loving husband of 58 years, Gerald O'Donnell. Joanne was born in Binghamton to the late John and Josephine Kaminsky and was predeceased by her siblings James and Joseph Kaminsky. She is survived by her husband Gerald, daughter Kathleen (Donald) Smith and the light of her life, granddaughter Caitlin Smith. She is also survived by her siblings Sue Zinski, Mary Roody and John Kaminsky. Joanne also leaves behind numerous relatives and friends. Joanne, a graduate of Harpur College, started her career at IBM as a programmer and later spent 20 years as a professor at the now SUNY Broome. Her love for computers and mathematics almost match the love she had for the cats she had over the years. She also enjoyed vacationing with her family in Maine every summer and always was open to a trip to Disney. During her early years, Joanne and Gerry traveled for months at a time both home and abroad. Joanne was very active in Avon. She loved all of her customers and took pride in winning numerous sales awards from Avon. Joanne also spent time working with her husband at the various Windsor High School sporting events. Joanne was always there for her family with caring, love and understanding. She had a brilliant mind and we will miss having her around to solve the difficult questions that she helped us with through our lives. Joanne was an animal lover and would appreciate any donation you made to the Broome County Humane Society in her name. We want to thank Dr. Susan Choi for always being there for Joanne and our family. A Funeral Mass will be offered at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Clinton Street, Binghamton, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Expressions of sympathy in Joanne's memory may be made to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
