Joanne Marie Whitmore



Conklin, NY - Joanne Marie Whitmore, 81, was called home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Raymond "Jim" Whitmore in 2018. Joanne is survived by her children, Kevin (Sandra) Whitmore and Sharon Whitmore; two grandchildren, Stephanie Whitmore and Kristofer (Josephine) Whitmore; three great granddaughters, Gracie, Jazzmin, and Taylynne; her godson, Scott Hanson; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Claude and Merilyn Hanson, Madelyn Hanson, John Hanson, and Robert and Patti Hanson; her sister, Linda and Stanley Lawrence; former sister-in-law, Deborah Hanson; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was also predeceased by a brother, Fred Hanson; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Hanson. Joanne was an adult volunteer with the Indian Hills Girl Scouts Council for more than 30 years. She was talented in cake decorating, sewing, including beautiful wedding dresses, and many forms of crafts. Joanne was an avid reader and enjoyed camping trips with Jim and the Girls Scouts. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Joanne will be deeply missed. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Willow Point Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Linda Maynard, and Bonnie Shofkom for all their dedication and care. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.









