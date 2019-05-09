|
Joanne Sorber
Wake Forest, North Carolina - Joanne Spohn Sorber, 71, passed away at home surrounded by family, May 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Blinn and Mary Jean Spohn. She is survived by her spouse Brian Sorber, children Holly Fisher (Troy) and Adam Sorber (Tiffany), grandchildren Harrison Fisher, Sullivan Fisher, Wilson Fisher, and Calvin Fisher, sister Marylinn Weston (David), Linda Spohn, brother-in-law Scott Sorber (Jennifer), sister-in-law Linda Sorber, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Joanne taught at St. Andrew's Nursery School in Vestal, NY and Wake Forest Baptist Preschool in Wake Forest, NC for a total of nearly 30 years.
Services will be held Saturday 12 pm at Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Road, Vestal. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at church Saturday from 10 am until service time at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017, (800) 259-4636, www.alzinfo.org, or Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850 , (607) 798-5692 / (800) 659-2416, www.lourdes.com/centers-and-services/hospice/.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 9 to May 10, 2019