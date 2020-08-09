Jodi Adine Josse
Rexford - Jodi Adine Josse, 56, passed away on Thursday Aug. 6, 2020 at her residence after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Massena, NY on Oct. 19, 1963 and was the daughter of the late Dr. Edward and Anitra (Von Burg) Karshan. She was a graduate of the University at Binghamton with a Bachelors' of Science degree. Jodi was an avid animal lover, which included her years of work at a veterinary hospital and having many pets that she lovingly raised. She served on the boards and was the dog Show Chairwoman for the SusqueNango and Chenango Valley Kennel Clubs for many years. She was also the National Specialty Chairwoman for the 2019 Pug Dog Club of America. She attended the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in NYC annually for the past 30 years. She was a Titanic enthusiast. She enjoyed spending time with her family and dog show friends.
Jodi is survived by her sister, Amy S. (Joseph) Karshan-Sangaline; a niece and nephew, Rachel and Joshua Sangaline; and her current life partner, Henry Jurczyk. She is also survived by her lifelong friends that she considered to be family: Larry and Terrie Johannesen, Kathy Johannesen, Maureen (Scott) Russo, and Eileen (Tom) Votinelli, and their children. She is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by her former husband, Kim Josse.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065 with Rabbi Monte Sugarman officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Due to the covid-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be adhered to.
For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com